Snow is in the forecast, and it'll be here before you know it.

The current forecast for Lancaster County shows rain starting into the overnight hours on Monday, which will continue through Tuesday morning.

The rain will turn to snow and produce up to 1 inch. The afternoon will offer periods of clouds and sunshine, according to AccuWeather.

Low pressure lifting across Pennsylvania will bring snow to parts of the state late Monday into early Tuesday. Here are the most likely snow accumulations. A shift in the expected storm track could result in lower or higher amounts. pic.twitter.com/diCyj9fI5B — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 10, 2019

The high for Tuesday will be 43 degrees, and the low will be 20 degrees. This is a stark contrast to Monday's high, which will be in the low 60s.

Lancaster County saw its first snowflakes of the season Friday morning.

