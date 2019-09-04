A crash that involved upward of 10 vehicles on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township Tuesday morning was exacerbated when a dump truck couldn't stop, Northwest Regional Police said.
A string of three crashes started when a tractor trailer went to merge onto Route 283 and crashed with a car, closing down the right late, Northwest Regional Police Chief Mark Mayberry said.
Traffic started to back up because of the lane closure, and more vehicles were involved when a dump truck failed to stop while approaching stopped traffic about an hour later, Mayberry added.
Rear-end crashes followed, and in total, seven to eight other vehicles were involved, Lancaster County-Wide Communications estimated on Tuesday.
Lancaster County-Wide Communications said that two people were taken to an area hospital and two people were treated at the scene. Mayberry said there were no serious injuries, though.
There haven't been any charges filed as of Wednesday, but the crashes are still under investigation, according to Mayberry.