Posted 1:15 p.m. March 10, 2020

Philadelphia city has its first case of COVID-19, according to the city's social media accounts.

An early afternoon Twitter post said at 3 p.m. today the mayor and other officials "will announce Philadelphia’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus. They will share available details of this case and lay out the City’s response."

The Associated Press also reported that Penn Medicine "has prohibited all faculty, students and staff of both the Perelman School of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania Health System from participating in large gatherings."

Posted 10:30 a.m. March 10, 2020

An eighth positive test from Montgomery County brings Pennsylvania's COVID-19 case count to 11, state officials announced Tuesday morning.

They did not immediately release any additional information except that — like three of the previously announced cases — the patient is hospitalized.

LNP is maintaining an interactive map that shows when and where Pennsylvania cases were diagnosed.

The department also said it plans to broadcast a briefing daily at noon, starting today.

#COVID19 Update: This morning we confirmed 1 additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19 – a resident from Montgomery County. This resident is hospitalized. PA now has 11 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/5jWsi2ljbp — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 10, 2020