Posted 6:52 a.m.

Pennsylvania has 644 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Of those, five are in Lancaster County.

There have been three deaths in the state from complications with the coronavirus; one each in Northampton, Allegheny and Montgomery counties.

Monday roundup

- Playgrounds and parks are shut down around the county to protect the public from coronavirus

- Police began to enforce the closure of non-essential businesses across the state

- Non-profits, especially those in the county, are having a hard time

- School closures were extended until at least April 6

- Gov. Wolf issued a "stay-at-home" order for 7 counties in the state

