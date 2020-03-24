Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day; be sure to check back for the newest information.

Posted 12:12 p.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 851 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

This is a jump from yesterday's total of 644.

Lancaster County now has 10 confirmed cases.

There have been seven coronavirus-related deaths in the state. Two in Allegheny and Northampton counties, one in Lackawanna, Monroe and Montgomery counties.

Here is the full spread of coronavirus in Pa. by county.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 8,643 patients tested for COVID-19 showed negative results.

Posted 10:41 a.m.

Lancaster Central Market is still open to the public this week, though there are a few changes to the hours of operation.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. It be closed this Saturday, March 28.

Here are the stands that will still be open this week.

Posted 6:52 a.m.

Pennsylvania has 644 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Of those, five are in Lancaster County.

There have been three deaths in the state from complications with the coronavirus; one each in Northampton, Allegheny and Montgomery counties.

Monday roundup

- Playgrounds and parks are shut down around the county to protect the public from coronavirus

- Police began to enforce the closure of non-essential businesses across the state

- Non-profits, especially those in the county, are having a hard time

- School closures were extended until at least April 6

- Gov. Wolf issued a "stay-at-home" order for 7 counties in the state

