Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back frequently for more updates.

Posted 7:26 a.m.

All drivers licensing centers in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks.

All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks effective close of business on Monday, March 16.Expiration dates for driver licenses, ID, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections will be extended: — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) March 17, 2020

Posted 7:14 a.m.

Columbia Borough Police are changing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak, following along with other departments in Lancaster County. Police said that officers will still be patrolling but are encouraging all non-emergency calls to be handled over the phone.

If people need to bring documents into the police department, all communications will be done through an audio system, and police are asking that people refrain from coming to the station.

Aside from arrests and life-saving measures, police said they will refrain from physical contact. Officers will also be issued personal protective equipment, like respirators and gloves, police said.

Monday recap:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Gov. Wolf ordered Pa. to lockdown starting midnight Tuesday. Restaurants should only have takeout operations, and all non-essential retail stores should close, according to Wolf's orders. The orders are not legally mandated, so some restaurants and retail spaces may remain open.

- Though the grounds will be open, all buildings and facilities at Pennsylvania state parks closed for 14 days, starting Tuesday. The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads, and parking areas, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

- Mennonite Disaster Service is halting all of its projects. All volunteers in the U.S. and Canada scheduled to travel to service locations in the U.S. have been told to cancel their plans and stay home, and leaders at the project sites have been instructed to begin the process of closing them up. Executive Director Kevin King said the organization is monitoring the outbreak and will determine later when it is safe to resume operations.

- YWCA Lancaster has closed its YWonderful Kids programs until March 30, according to a release on its website. The preschool programs offer child development services for infants through kindergarten.

- Lancaster Science Factory has closed until April 4. All scheduled educational programs and workshops are postponed. and anyone registered for them will be contacted directly. Staff will be available by phone and email to reschedule field trips, programs, birthday parties and other reserved programs, accept reservations, and confirm cancellations. The museum will extend all memberships by the amount of time that we are closed.