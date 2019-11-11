Snow is in the forecast this week.

The current forecast for Lancaster County shows rain starting into the overnight hours on Monday, Nov. 11, to continue through Tuesday morning.

The rain will turn to snow and could produce up to 1 inch. The afternoon will offer periods of clouds and sunshine, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures will be chilly with "a bit of snow and rain in the morning."

Low pressure lifting across Pennsylvania will bring snow to parts of the state late Monday into early Tuesday. Here are the most likely snow accumulations. A shift in the expected storm track could result in lower or higher amounts. pic.twitter.com/diCyj9fI5B — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 10, 2019

The high for Tuesday is forecast fro 43 degrees, and the low is likely to be around 20 degrees. Monday's high was forecast for the high 50s to low 60s.

Enjoy today's mild conditions (high ~60), because tonight's cold front (a few hours of rain later on, possibly ending as a bit of wet snow or flurries early Tuesday) will usher in December-like temps for Tuesday through Thursday. #autumn2019 pic.twitter.com/0DAR9F9odW — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) November 11, 2019

You can get the hourly forecast, seven-day forecast and radar here.

Check Lancaster County traffic cameras here.

Lancaster County saw its first snowflakes of the season Friday morning.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles