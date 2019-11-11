SnowStorm022019-01.jpg
Buy Now

A snowy path leads back to Franklin and Marshall's Shadek Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Snow flurries covered Lancaster County in snow, with forecasts calling for up to 8 inches. 

 TY LOHR | LancasterOnline Staff

Snow is in the forecast this week.

The current forecast for Lancaster County shows rain starting into the overnight hours on Monday, Nov. 11, to continue through Tuesday morning.

The rain will turn to snow and could produce up to 1 inch. The afternoon will offer periods of clouds and sunshine, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures will be chilly with "a bit of snow and rain in the morning." 

The high for Tuesday is forecast fro 43 degrees, and the low is likely to be around 20 degrees. Monday's high was forecast for the high 50s to low 60s. 

You can get the hourly forecast, seven-day forecast and radar here.

Check Lancaster County traffic cameras here. 

Lancaster County saw its first snowflakes of the season Friday morning. 

Sign up for our newsletter

Related articles