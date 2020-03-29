East Cocalico Township police

DRUGS

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jacob E Jones, 24, of Ebensburg, PA was charged with escape, theft by unlawful taking, three counts of DUI, and other charges after an incident that occurred in the 2100 block of North Reading Road on March 13, after trying to evade police on a bicycle. He had several outstanding warrants, police said. Jones was hospitalized for a suspected drug overdose but was transported to Lancaster County prison following his release.

East Earl police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Mary Jane Hilliard, 20, of New Holland, was charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy for stealing $185.84 worth of merchandise from a township business on March 11 at 8:50 a.m., police said. Ralph Corbett Trego was also with her, police said. He has a warrant out for his arrest.

SCATTERING RUBBISH

EAST EARL TWP.: Charles A. Kirchner, of Dalmatia, was charged with criminal mischief and scattering rubbish for dumping food coloring from a large tote in the bed of his truck down the Sundance Car Wash’s drain and into the recycling tank on March 14 at 3 p.m., police said. This caused the car wash’s rinse water to turn brown, police said.

Millersville Borough police

DUI

MILLERSVILLE: Jesus Flores-Hernandez, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI, after being stopped for speeding in the 200 block of Manor Avenue on Feb. 23, 2020. He also had four young children in the vehicle unrestrained, police said.



Northern Lancaster County Regional police