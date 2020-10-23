Trump/Pence Rally 2020

Campaign rally for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, at the Giant Center in Hershey Tuesday December 10, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Lancaster County Monday, making an early afternoon campaign stop at the Lancaster Airport.

A “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Manheim Township airport, according to a schedule of events on Trump’s campaign website. Trump is slated to make some remarks at the event for which doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis and are available by registering online at donaldjtrump.com.

Trump’s visit will come just over a week before the Nov. 3 election in which Pennsylvania is once again a key battleground state. Trump last visited the area in December when he held a rally in Hershey. Vice President Mike Pence visited Lancaster in July and also made a stop earlier this month. Pence’s wife, Karen was in Mount Joy just this week.