Trump to visit Reading Airport in Berks County on Saturday during Pa. campaign swing

This weekend's rally in a county bordering Lancaster County comes on the heels of ramped up Republican campaigning in Lancaster's neighborhood. The visit is less than a week after Trump's rally at the Lancaster Airport near Lititz on Monday and First Lady Melania Trump's visit Tuesday to Atglen, Chester County, and to the Lancaster County GOP office.

2020's election feels unprecedented, but controversy and unrest are nothing new in American politics

Every four years, the presidential race is billed by the candidates, polls and pundits as the most important in our lifetimes. Not surprisingly, this year’s race between Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent, and Democrat Joe Biden is again being touted as such.

“Every four years we hear the ‘most important election,’ but in 2020 it might be true,” said Charlie Gerow, a Harrisburg-based GOP consultant and a self-described “enthusiastic Trumper.”

But there were elections in the 20th and 19th centuries that may continue to eclipse Biden versus Trump in historical importance, analysts say. They include the explosive politics of 1968, the first Great Depression election in 1932, and the years leading to Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860.

Inmate at Lancaster County Prison dies of COVID-19

An inmate of Lancaster County Prison who was hospitalized with COVID-19 has died, prison officials said Friday.

SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage of Friday's L-L League football Week 7 games

Complete coverage from every L-L League football game in Week 7.

Owners unearth history of Lancaster city's Vinegar House

Imagine it’s a late fall day in a just-established Lancaster city, apples harvested from a sprawling orchard ready to be pressed inside a brick outbuilding.

Would the area have been tinged with the sweet smell of cider, or might it have been a more pungent aroma wafting into the air as the proprietors distilled apple cider into vinegar?

5 must-have fashion accessories for Fall 2020 (Yes, you can wear these at home)

Now that fall is officially here, we’ve seen some major accessory trends emerge on the runway to look out for this season.

Since most of us are spending more time at home and have fewer social events on the calendar, it makes sense to focus on accessories that we can enjoy wearing at home as well as on the go. Designers recognize that being at home doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your need for self-expression. This fall is all about bold jewelry, bright outerwear and colorful leather.

