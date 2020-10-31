People drive their vehicles out of Buck Motorsports en route of a 66-mile caravan to show support for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue" on Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020. About 100 people participated in the rally, organized by the Lancaster city GOP.
As President Donald Trump rallied in Reading on Saturday, about 100 of his supporters gathered an hour south, in Buck, to caravan 66 miles through Lancaster County, showing support for the president and law enforcement.
The "vehicle rally" was organized by the Lancaster city GOP and kicked off at Buck Motorsports in East Drumore Township.
After beginning the event with the Pledge of Alligence and the national anthem, Pennsylvania Congressman Lloyd Smucker, speaker of the state House of Representatives Bryan Cutler, County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D'Agostino and former Lancaster city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser all spoke prior to the rally leaving the venue.
Ben Parsons, the son of Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, holds the American flag during the Pledge of Alligence to kickoff a Trump and "back the blue" vehicle rally at Buck Motorsports on Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020.
A man is seen holding his hat during the National Anthem to kickoff a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Former Lancaster city police chief Jarrad Berkihiser speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
A woman poses with a bus before vehicles leave Buck Motorsports en route of a 66-mile caravan to show support for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue" on Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020. About 100 people participated in the rally, organized by the Lancaster city GOP.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Representitive Bryan Cutler, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representitives, left, and his wife, Jennifer Cutler, look on as state congressman Lloyd Smucker speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Representitive Bryan Cutler, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representitives, speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Supports drive through Lancaster County to rally for Trump, law enforcement [photos]
Ben Parsons, the son of Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, holds the American flag during the Pledge of Alligence to kickoff a Trump and "back the blue" vehicle rally at Buck Motorsports on Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020.
A man is seen holding his hat during the National Anthem to kickoff a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Former Lancaster city police chief Jarrad Berkihiser speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
A woman poses with a bus before vehicles leave Buck Motorsports en route of a 66-mile caravan to show support for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue" on Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020. About 100 people participated in the rally, organized by the Lancaster city GOP.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Representitive Bryan Cutler, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representitives, left, and his wife, Jennifer Cutler, look on as state congressman Lloyd Smucker speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
Representitive Bryan Cutler, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representitives, speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump and to "back the blue," on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The vehicle rally begain at Buck Motorsports and then vehicles caravanned 66 miles through Lancaster County.
While the speakers took the opportunity to encourage everyone to vote and to get their neighbors to vote on Tuesday, Berkihiser used his time to reflect on his 26 years with Lancaster city police and the importance of supporting law enforcement.
Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace announced Berkihiser's retirement abruptly Oct. 2 during a three-and-a-half minute news conference.
It was retire or be fired, John Fiorill, Lancaster County Fraternal Order of Police’s immediate past president told LNP | LancasterOnline. Fiorill said that Berkihiser was pushed out of his position because of a pro-Trump Facebook comment made by Berkihiser's wife.
"I never really recognized or thought that I would be a victim of cancel culture," Berkihiser said to the crowd on Saturday. "My heart, my calling has always been to serve the community."
Participants honked horns, waved Trump-themed flags, and held up Trump signs while departing Buck Motorsports.
The 66-mile ride was to conclude at the Lancaster city police station, showing support to the police in the same spot where so much negativity has been for the past few months, Lisa Colon, the chairwoman of the Lancaster city GOP, said.
A paper that outlined the route through the county also had a list of "best practices to prioritize safe and secure demonstrations” printed on it, along with a message stating the the event "will not tolerate or promote supremacy, racism, classism, bigotry ... etc."