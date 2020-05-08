President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign endorsed delegates to represent Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Lancaster County and southern York County, at the Republican National Convention in August.

The Trump campaign endorsed U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R., Lancaster), County Commissioner Josh Parsons and York County Prothonotary Allison Blew on Tuesday.

The campaign also endorsed alternate delegates Ephrata-area GOP chair Glen Beiler Jr., Smucker's campaign manager Jenna Geesey and New Holland Borough councilman Bryant Glick.

If selected by Republican voters during the June 2 primary, the trio would join Pennsylvania delegation to formally re-nominate Trump for a second term.

These delegate and alternate delegate candidates also received the support of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County at its endorsement convention in January.

"We are confident these individuals will faithfully execute their duties at the convention and rightfully uphold President Trump's America First policies," said Bill Stepien, a Trump campaign political adviser, in a release.

Voters will choose three delegates and alternate delegates during Pennsylvania’s June 2 primary to represent them at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina scheduled for Aug. 24-27.

There are eight people on the ballot vying to represent the 11th Congressional district as delegate at the nominating convention, including those who were endorsed, as well as four people on the ballot for alternate delegate, according to the Department of State's website.

Most GOP delegates from Pennsylvania are not required to vote at the convention for the candidate who won the state's primary. In 2016, a delegate from Lancaster County was the only Pennsylvania delegate to vote for Ted Cruz instead of Trump. With Trump seeking a second term, local delegate candidates this year are expected to support Trump.