A truck struck a utility pole in East Hempfield Township on Monday afternoon, knocking power out in the area, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The truck, which belongs to a landscaping company, struck a pole at Marietta Avenue and Robin Road at around 4:36 p.m., the supervisor said.

No one was injured in the crash, though power was lost in the area, the supervisor said.

Marietta Avenue was closed between Estelle Drive and Centerville Road.

The truck was still drivable after the crash, according to an East Hempfield Township police officer.

