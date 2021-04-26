A truck struck a utility pole in East Hempfield Township on Monday afternoon, knocking power out in the area, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The truck, which belongs to a landscaping company, struck a pole at Marietta Avenue and Robin Road at around 4:36 p.m., the supervisor said.

No one was injured in the crash, though power was lost in the area, the supervisor said.

Marietta Avenue was closed between Estelle Drive and Centerville Road.

Utility pole hit by a landscaping truck causes power outage in neighborhoods along Marietta Avenue east of Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township. Marietta Avenue is closed from Estelle Drive to Centerville Road. There were I injuries. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/V3wJvtgMta — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) April 26, 2021

The truck was still drivable after the crash, according to an East Hempfield Township police officer.