A truck hauling a shed struck the Hill Street overpass on Route 30 west Wednesday morning.

One lane is closed and traffic was backed up to Donnerville Road at noon.

Story continues below video.

The same overpass was hit in June when a tractor-trailer carrying a lift struck the Hill Street bridge.

The driver of that tractor-trailer was cited for failing to secure the load.

Route 30 was closed in September to fix the damage.

This story will be updated.

