A truck hauling a shed struck the Hill Street overpass on Route 30 west Wednesday morning.

One lane is closed and traffic was backed up to Donnerville Road at noon.

A truck hauling a shed struck the Hill Street overpass on Route 30 west Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2019.

The same overpass was hit in June when a tractor-trailer carrying a lift struck the Hill Street bridge.

The driver of that tractor-trailer was cited for failing to secure the load.

Route 30 was closed in September to fix the damage. 

