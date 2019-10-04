A truck fire closed the westbound lanes of Route 283 between Route 230 and Cloverleaf Road Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded around 2:10 p.m. for reports of a tractor-trailer fire off the shoulder. One travel lane was opened at 3:40 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information comes along. Check back with LNP + LancasterOnline.
Detour for Rt. 283 closure is RT 772 to RT 230 back to RT 283.— Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) October 4, 2019
Also Diverting Traffic off RT 283 at RT 230.
Traffic units have been dispatched. https://t.co/qrND7nw4Rd
UPDATE: Vehicle fire on PA 283 westbound between PA 230/Mount Joy and Clover Leaf Rd. All lanes closed.— 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) October 4, 2019