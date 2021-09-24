North Duke Street in Lancaster city was closed between New and Clay streets on Friday, after a truck crashed into a building.

The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. near the East Frederick Street intersection.

No injuries were reported according to Lancaster city police officer.

Residents of the corner building where the truck impacted said this type of crash happens often at the intersection.

Another vehicle was also involved in the crash.

A timeline of how long North Duke will be closed wasn't given, but traffic should avoid the area until the vehicles are cleared from the scene.

LNP|LancasterOnline journalist Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this reporting.