A truck crashed into the back of a snowplow Thursday morning in Drumore Township.

The crash happened around 8:38 a.m. on Lancaster Pike near Spring Valley Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communication.

Firefighters had to cut off the door of the truck to get the driver out, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent.

First responders are still on the scene.

A supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communication said that the severity of injuries is unknown.

For more Lancaster County news: