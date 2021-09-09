A section of Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township is closed after a crash involving a truck carrying nitrogen on Thursday morning, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash happened around 9:27 a.m. near the Albern Boulevard intersection, LCWC said.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was an Air Products truck carrying nitrogen, according to a supervisor with LCWC. A Hazmat duty officer was called to the scene.

Rohrerstown Road will be closed from Spring Valley Road to Harrisburg Pike, the supervisor said.

There was a report of one person being injured, but no one had been transported to a local hospital as of 9:50 a.m.