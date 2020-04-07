Trout season is open across Pennsylvania 11 days earlier than planned, and LNP | LancasterOnline has put together a map showing where trout have been stocked in Lancaster County.

The creel limit is five trout per day at a length of at least seven inches long.

Anglers are expected to follow guidelines handed down by state and federal health officials, specifically social distancing, which asks that people remain 6 feet apart to curb the virus’ spread.

The season's start was delayed over concerns that a traditional open would lead to large crowds and further contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

The season was pushed back to April 18, but officials opted for the early start in hopes of limiting the size of crowds.

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat officials urge anglers to cover their faces with masks and to fish only with family members who live in the same house. Anglers also should refrain from sharing fishing gear.