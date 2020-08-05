Tropical Storm Isaias played out exactly as it was expected to in Lancaster County, weather officials said.

“It was not an extreme event,” said Eric Horst, Millersville University Weather Information Center director.

The eastern part of the county was hit the hardest, Horst said, with some areas near Gap reporting between four to five inches of rain.

Areas near Elizabethtown saw an inch-and-a-half of rain, he said.

Horst's forecast Monday predicted that the county would likely see two to four inches of rain.

Tuesday's rain was “enough rain to really water the lawn and garden,” he said.

Horst said he heard reports of small streams that flooded and roads that ponded due to ineffective storm drains.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a flash flood warning for Lancaster County around 10:20 a.m. The warning expired at 2 p.m., around the time when the Tropical Storm Isaias left the county.

White Oak Road in East Cocalico was flooded by a small tributary of the Little Cocalico Creek. The intersection of Reinholds and Smokerstown roads were also flooded by the creek Tuesday. All roads were closed.

The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for the Conestoga River, beginning at 6 p.m. The river, which has a flood capacity of 11 feet, was expected to hit around 9.5 feet by 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Throughout the county, several trees fell due to the rain and wind Tuesday morning.

In East Hempfield Township, a tree fell onto a house along Centerville Road. Emergency crews were able to remove the tree within an hour.

A tree fell across Chesapeake Street in Lancaster city. Traffic was closed between the 600 block of South Queen Street and East Strawberry Street.

At least 1,300 Lancaster County residents were without power early Tuesday afternoon, according to the PPL outage map. Mount Joy Borough, Little Britain and West Cocalico Township had the most PPL customers without power.

Horst said Millersville saw wind gusts up to 25 mph and expected eastern parts of the county to see harsher winds.

By Tuesday afternoon, the storm had left the county and the skies cleared.