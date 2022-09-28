Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Ian, the once high-end Category 4 storm since downgraded to a tropical storm,, to bring potentially catastrophic damage as it moves over Florida with heavy rain and gusty winds.

While the storm is still a ways from Pennsylvania and there's some uncertainty in the forecast, local forecasters say the storm will bring showers to Lancaster County this weekend as it works its way up the east coast.

Millersville University Weather Information Director Kyle Elliott said that he doesn’t foresee there being any significant or detrimental impacts to Lancaster County, but potentially some much-needed rainfall. Elliott said that the amount of rainfall is “very uncertain”.

Meteorologist Craig Evanego from the National Weather Service in State College said Lancaster County could see rain as early as Friday night or early Saturday morning. Evanego is uncertain if the weekend will be a washout, but said on-and-off showers are very possible throughout the weekend.

PPL Regional Affairs Director Maggie Sheely said in an email that the company has sent contractors from Pennsylvania to assist with power restoration efforts in Florida and have offered to send additional resources if needed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than a million people in Florida are without power, according to poweroutage.us, and that total slowly climbed into the evening.

Sheely said that all companies under the PPL Corporation umbrella are “ready and willing” to assist with restoration efforts in the aftermath of the storm

Leading up to the weekend, sunny skies and cooler temperatures will stick around Lancaster County, according to NWS. The highs on Thursday and Friday will reach the upper 60s, and the lows each night will dip to the upper 40s or lower 50s.