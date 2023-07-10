On Saturday, a crowd armed with binoculars and cameras gathered on the edge of a road in Clay Township. Their goal: To spot a rare, feathered visitor to the area, believed to be the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

“It’s when these things that we don’t expect to see or that are rare or new show up that really just add a cool, refreshing burst into the hobby,” said Ted Nichols, president of the Lancaster County Bird Club. “It’s just really a good moment for birding.”

Early that morning, Nichols happened to see some photographs on Facebook of what appeared to be a limpkin at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

“It was sort of like a Christmas morning,” Nichols laughed. “I had seen this message, it’s like, well, I'm not going to be going back to bed after this.”

Nichols described limpkins as heron-sized with a heavy body and a long neck and legs. They have dark brown feathers with streaks of white on the head and neck.

In the United States, limpkins have typically lived in Florida, Nichols said. Since around 2016, states bordering Florida have had an uptake in sightings, as the species moves north.

Birders across Pennsylvania keep predictions on what bird is going to show up next, and Nichols said the limpkin has been at the top of the list.

Sure enough, around 5 a.m. Saturday, Nichols saw the limpkin about 40 yards off Kleinfeltersville Road. By 3 p.m., over 100 people from across the state gathered to get a glimpse.

“It couldn't be more accommodating to the birding community and putting on a show for us,” Nichols said.

The bird found a “jackpot of a location” at Middle Creek with an extensive shoreline, multiple water impoundments and plenty of snails with no other predators. Nichols expects the bird to stay in the area for the time being.

“But then again, you know, birds do crazy things, just like people that could just decide, ‘Hey, I want to see something new and head out.’”

Anyone interested in seeing the bird in Pennsylvania can visit the eBird website or call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Middle Creek Visitor Center at 717-733-1512 for updates on sightings.