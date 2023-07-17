Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, July 10, and Sunday, July 16.

1. Tropical bird spotted for the first time in Pennsylvania at Middle Creek, Lancaster County

Last Saturday, a crowd armed with binoculars and cameras gathered on the edge of a road in Clay Township. Their goal: To spot a rare, feathered visitor to the area, believed to be the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

Early that morning, some photographs appeared on Facebook of what appeared to be a limpkin at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Ted Nichols, president of the Lancaster County Bird Club, described limpkins as heron-sized with a heavy body and a long neck and legs. They have dark brown feathers with streaks of white on the head and neck.

In the United States, limpkins have typically lived in Florida, Nichols said. Since around 2016, states bordering Florida have had an uptake in sightings, as the species moves north.

2. Almigo's to close in East Hempfield Twp., reopen as new restaurant concept for owners of Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar

Two years after it debuted along Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township, Almigo’s is closing Saturday ahead of plans for the restaurant to become another location for the owners of Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar.

Slated to open sometime in September, the next restaurant at 2309 Columbia Ave. will be a new concept for siblings Gerardo and Sisly Ramirez and their parents Gerardo Sr. and Rocio Martinez, who have Mexican restaurants in East Hempfield and Manheim townships.

Gerardo Ramirez Jr. said a name has not been finalized for the new restaurant, which will feature a menu of steaks, seafood and pasta.

3. 10 must-try food stands at Root’s Country Market and Auction

Whoopie pies made with alcohol, stuffed pig stomach, potato chips with a cult-like following – all in one place? You must be in Lancaster County – at Root’s Country Market and Auction, to be exact.

Root’s Country Market and Auction in Manheim is the oldest single family-run country market in Lancaster County. In 1925, Root’s was opened for the purpose of hosting poultry markets. Since then, it has grown into a beloved Lancaster County staple for its expansive food selection and eclectic knick-knacks.

Open only on Tuesdays, Root’s Market has more than 200 stands, where visitors can try out the flavors of Lancaster County. With so many options, navigating Roots can seem overwhelming at first. Wondering where to start? Read below for 10 must-try food stands at Root’s Market.

4. After renovations, new owners set to open Rawlinsville Brickhouse in circa-1852 hotel

After being closed for a little more than a year, the former Rawlinsville Hotel & Restaurant in Holtwood in Martic Township reopens Saturday as Rawlinsville Brickhouse.

The restaurant at 3 Drytown Road offers a menu that includes traditional pub fare such as steaks, cheesesteaks and wings. It has inside seating for around 70 and space for about 30 outside.

The historic property at 3 Drytown Road in the village of Rawlinsville was bought in April by Robbie Stuart and his wife Katie Schatz-Stuart, who oversaw some significant renovations. They painted the outside of the building, added a new patio, repaved the parking lot and touched up the interior of the tavern, which traces its history to 1851.

5. In the midst of more than $25 million building projects, Rock Lititz outlines more growth

With more than $25 million construction happening this summer, Rock Lititz has set its sights on future growth that includes expanding its hotel and adding a 400,000 square foot building.

Growing demand from Rock Lititz rehearsal studios as well as the community at large are prompting the expansion of the Hotel at Rock Lititz, said President and CEO Andrea Shirk.

A new master plan for the 108-acre live event industry campus in Warwick Township shows the 139-room boutique hotel increasing in size by about 50%, but Rock Lititz Shirk said details about size have not been determined. The five-story hotel at 50 Rock Lititz Blvd. has 92,000 square feet.

“We are currently in the design and architecture phase to determine how many rooms are feasible on the existing footprint,” Shirk wrote in an email. “ We expect to begin detailed design this fall, followed by land development.”