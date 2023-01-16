The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man they say assaulted two people Sunday afternoon with an aluminum baseball bat.

Troopers got a call at 3:31 p.m. Sunday that Kerr Michael Graham, 52, hit two people with the baseball bat in the 3300 block of Main Street in Conestoga Township.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they determined Graham hit one of them three times in the head, causing visible injuries, state police said in a news release. Graham then hit another person who tried to intervene in the arm.

State police issued a warrant for Graham's arrest, and said he is known to be violent with law enforcement.

State police ask anyone with information to reach out to their Lancaster Barracks at 717-299-7650.