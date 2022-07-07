Two troopers who shot at a vehicle during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in April were justified in their actions, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams has ruled.

The troopers pulled over two vehicles on Interstate 76 in Elizabeth Township at 11:35 p.m. on April 15, according to previous reporting. The troopers saw two vehicles − a Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee − traveling in excess of 120-125 MPH in the eastbound lanes, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office released Wednesday.

A trooper approached the Jeep, which had pulled over directly behind their patrol vehicle in the right lane of travel. The driver started the car and placed it into drive after the trooper asked for their driver’s license and reached into the vehicle to turn the ignition off.

The driver then ignored commands to place the vehicle into park and accelerated forward, striking one of the troopers, police said. That trooper fired three shots as he feared he would be dragged or swept under the vehicle, according to Wednesday's release. The vehicle then sped away from the scene.

The Dodge then sped away from the scene. The second trooper heard the gunfire and saw the Dodge begin to drive away, but didn't see the first driver fire the shots, according to the release. The second trooper believed the first trooper was shot by the occupants of the Jeep.

The second trooper then fired seven shots at the Jeep. The Jeep and the Dodge then sped away from the area, and troopers were unable to catch up to them.

The trooper was treated at Ephrata Hospital for shoulder pain.

The Dodge and the Jeep were found in a garage in Philadelphia, and the Jeep was hit five times by the troopers' gunfire, according to the release. The Dodge was not hit, nor did either trooper shoot at it. It is not known if anyone in the Jeep was hit by the gunfire.

A criminal investigation into the incident is still underway, and no other information is being released at this time, according to the release.