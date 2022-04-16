Two state troopers opened fire on a pair of vehicles fleeing a traffic stop on I-76 in Elizabeth Township late Friday night, after one of the vehicles struck an officer in the process, according to state police.

The vehicles were pulled over by the troopers near mile marker 273.2 around 11:35 p.m., state police said in a news release Saturday. A state police spokesperson could not comment on why the vehicles were pulled over.

A trooper approached one of the vehicles, described as a black SUV of an unspecified make or model, which had pulled over directly behind their patrol vehicle in the right lane of travel. The driver started the car and placed it into drive after the trooper asked for their driver’s license and reached into the vehicle to turn the ignition off.

The driver then ignored commands to place the vehicle into park and accelerated forward, striking one of the troopers, police said. The vehicle then sped away from the scene.

The second vehicle, described possibly a white Dodge Durango with unknown Massachusetts license plates and a bicycle rack, also sped away from the scene.

Both troopers opened fire during the incident, then attempted to chase the vehicles but were unable to locate them, state police said.

A state police spokesperson could not state how many times the troopers fired their weapons or if either of the vehicles appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

The struck trooper was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. Both troopers suffered minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

State police’s Lancaster Criminal Investigations Unit is now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about either of the vehicles or about the incident is urged to contact state police’s Lancaster office at 717-299-7650.