A Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot at a man who hit him with a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, according to state police.

Police are still searching for the man, identified as 18-year-old David Joseph Pratt, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop at 2:20 a.m. for a vehicle on Lincoln Highway. A trooper asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and approached him, while Pratt stayed in the vehicle as a passenger, according to police.

Pratt initially provided a false name before getting in the driver's seat, police said. A trooper then positioned himself to the front left of the vehicle and told Pratt to exit the vehicle.

Pratt then accelerated and hit the trooper with the vehicle, according to police. The trooper then shot at the vehicle as Pratt drove away from the scene.

The trooper struck by the vehicle was injured, but was treated and later released. The original driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and later released.

It is not immediately clear if the vehicle or Pratt were struck by the trooper's shots.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating, with assistance by York Criminal Investigations, the Lancaster County Detectives and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Heather Adams will review the incident and make a determination on the trooper's use of force at a later time.

Lincoln Highway East was closed between Route 340 and Michigan Avenue, but reopened around 7 a.m.

Pratt has an active arrest warrant for robbery. A criminal docket indicates he is charged with robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms not to be carried without a license stemming from an incident that happened on Sept. 7, 2020. He was arraigned on those charges on Jan. 8 and was free after posting bail through a bail bondsman − he was last scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing for March 8.

The vehicle Pratt was operating is a 2004 Honda Civic displaying Pennsylvania Registration, LKM0953.

Anyone with information on Pratt's whereabouts is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.