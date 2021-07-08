The Pennsylvania State Police trooper who shot at an East Lampeter Township man during a traffic stop in early May was justified in his use of force, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

The trooper shot at David Pratt, who hit the trooper with a vehicle when he was fleeing from a traffic stop on May 11, in the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to the district attorney's office. Pratt, 18, was initially the passenger of Honda Civic, which police pulled over at 2:20 a.m. after a cigarette was thrown out of the window, police said.

Pratt was "extremely nervous," the district attorney's office said. When he was asked for his name, he told police "D" and said it was short for Donovan.

According to Adams, the driver was talking with another state trooper at the back of the vehicle when police asked Pratt for his license to cite him with littering — a fine that ranges from $50 to $300.

Police said Pratt then slid over to the driver's seat and started the car.

One trooper said, "don't do it," according to the district attorney's office.

Pratt accelerated, hit the trooper, who then landed and hung onto the hood of the car, the district attorney's office said.

Pratt then drove on the shoulder of the highway with the state trooper on the hood of the car, police said. The trooper shot once at Pratt while on the hood before falling off the car, the district attorney's office said. He then fired six more shots at the vehicle — four as he fell off the vehicle, and two after he landed on the ground.

None of the bullets struck Pratt, who crashed the car, abandoned it and ran from the scene half a mile from the traffic stop, police said.

Adams used video captures from the trooper's cruiser to corroborate the trooper's version of what happened.

“The Trooper’s belief that deadly force was necessary to defend himself and others from serious bodily injury both as the vehicle struck him and as the vehicle fled, was objectively reasonable and therefore justified under the law,” Adams said in a news release.

Police arrested Pratt 15 days later in Lebanon, the district attorney's office said. At the time of the traffic stop, Pratt had a felony warrant for a robbery that happened in Lancaster County.

Pratt is currently charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and eluding, depositing waste on a highway, false identification and driving without a license, according to the district attorney's office. He's in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Pratt waived his formal arraignment on June 22 and has a status conference scheduled for August 5.