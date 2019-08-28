Two of the three people who used stolen bank and credit cards to spend $1,675.77 at three different businesses in Ephrata, including Walmart and McDonalds, were charged on Wednesday, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

The trio stole various items from a vehicle in the first block of Oak Lane Drive on May 7, totaling about $482, police said, along with bank and credit cards.

Jesus E. Rondon, 27, of Reading, and Noemi J. Colon, 32, of Columbia, were charged with access device fraud, criminal conspiracy and theft from a motor vehicle.

Colon and Rondon were identified from surveillance photos and police said that some of the stolen items were recovered at a Lancaster pawn shop.

There is currently a warrant out for the third person involved, East Cocalico police said, but charges have not been filed.

Manheim Township police helped in the investigation.

Colon was released on $10,000 unsecured bail and Rondon is still in Lancaster County Prison on $10,000 monetary bail.

