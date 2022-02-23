Three people stole $1,000 worth of Yankee Candles from an Ephrata CVS last fall, according to police.

The thefts happened in October 2021 at the CVS in the 400 block of North Reading Road, Ephrata police said. Police published a CrimeWatch post seeking the public's help in identifying thieves.

Inez Niccole London, 23, Aisa Marie Pizarro-Rosello, 23, and Daquai Anthony Jackson, 22, all from Lancaster, were charged with the thefts, according to police. All three are charged with felony counts of retail theft and conspiracy.

London and Pizarro-Rosello turned themselves in and were released on unsecured bail, according to court documents.

A warrant is active for Daquai Jackson and police are urging him to turn himself in. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Ephrata police or leave a tip on CrimeWatch.