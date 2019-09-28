Two women were charged after a man was robbed at knife-point and sprayed with pepper spray outside his apartment in the 400 block of South Prince Street on Wednesday night, at 9:54, according to Lancaster city police.

Breania Ansman, 19, homeless, and Calliope Davido, 21, of Lancaster city, were charged with felony counts of robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal conspiracy to commit theft, along with misdemeanor charges of simple assault and criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault, according to online court dockets.

The man who showed a knife and demanded money is still unknown and at large.

The man who was robbed told officers that he was walking home on South Prince Street and saw that he was being followed by two women. When he reached his apartment, a man had joined them and the women tried to enter his apartment, according to police.

When he refused, police said Ansman, Davido and one man who showed a knife demanded money from the man in front of his apartment, and when he refused, one of the women sprayed him with pepper spray and someone took the man’s keys.

The trio fled the scene in the man’s 2007 Ford Edge, according to police.

The car was later recovered parked on the 300 block of South Queen Street.

Ansman and Davido were arrested on Thursday when they were entering a residence in the 300 block of Beaver Street, after police identified them through surveillance video.

Both Ansman and Davido are in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the identity of the third contact Det. Adam Dommel, at 717-735-3361 or email him at dommela@lancasterpolice.com.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Lancaster Crime Stoppers, at 800-322-1913, or texting “LANCS and your message to 847411. Callers can remain anonymous.

