MSNBC's "Dateline: White House" paid tribute to Alexandra Chitwood, the Manheim Township Middle School counselor who died of COVID-19 earlier this month.
In Wednesday night's segment, host Nicolle Wallace said Chitwood's husband, Kenneth noted that his wife "could spot an underdog a mile away — students who maybe just needed a little extra help and attention."
Wallace said the couple had planned to moved into a new house just before Christmas, but both tested positive for coronavirus.
Remembering Alexandra Chitwood pic.twitter.com/NjvUt6GpdZ— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) November 19, 2020
"Alexandra seemed fine one moment. In the next, she was gone," Wallace said.
"Alexandra Chitwood, an advocate for underdogs everywhere, was just 45 years old," Wallace said.