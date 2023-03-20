A Lancaster man will stand trial this week on charges he killed his wife and tried to kill his three children by dousing her and their city home with gasoline, then setting them on fire 13 years ago.

The death of Olga Sanchez-Reyes, 30, was one of Lancaster County’s most notorious cold cases.

Lancaster police charged Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, 55, in October 2019 with homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, arson and related charges.

The trial before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker is to begin Monday with jury selection and is expected to last two weeks.

District Attorney Heather Adams declined comment. Defense attorney Jack McMahon, of Philadelphia, did not return messages seeking comment.

After a January 2020 preliminary hearing, Montalvo-Rivera's daughters said they and their brother were standing by their father. Kassandra Montalvo, 20, Kiana Montalvo, 22, and Carlos Xavier Montalvo, 26, were in the 14 N. Plum St. home at the time of the Dec. 6, 2010, fire. They escaped by climbing onto the roof.

Possible motive

Prosecutors previously described Montalvo-Rivera as very jealous, and they suggested the couple was having marital trouble.

According to prosecutors, Olga Sanchez-Reyes’ sister told police in 2016 that about a year before the killing, she heard Montalvo-Rivera say he’d kill his wife “like a dog.”

Prosecutors also pointed to inconsistencies in Montalvo-Rivera’s account.

At the preliminary hearing, former city detective Nathan Nickel, who was the only person to testify, said Montalvo-Rivera was interviewed after the fire and again several days later, when he offered an inconsistent account of events.

Nickel testified that Montalvo-Rivera told him that sometime after going to bed before the fire, he awoke to sounds of his wife arguing with a man who had a scorpion tattoo on his neck. Then someone hit him on the head, and when he regained consciousness, he was in the house with his hands tied behind his back. He then freed himself and climbed out a second-story window.

The window Montalvo-Rivera claimed to have climbed out, Nickel said, was closed and was of the type that stayed open unless closed manually. And photographs by a firefighter showed the window closed, he said.

Nickel testified that during the fire a neighbor came across Montalvo-Rivera, his hands unbound, trying to reach from the ground to the closed second-floor window he claimed to have exited. The neighbor tried unsuccessfully to boost him to the window, then left Montalvo-Rivera in the back and went to the front to help there.

At least two people at the scene said they saw Montalvo-Rivera with his hands bound, according to Nickel, who said the sweatpants Montalvo-Rivera had been wearing were missing a drawstring.

Nickel said that Montalvo-Rivera denied during the interview several days after the fire that he was tied up when he was seen outside the house.

At a news conference after Montalvo-Rivera was arrested, Craig Stedman, then district attorney, said Lancaster County Safety Coalition footage didn't show anyone around the house or area around the time of the fire that would support Montalvo-Rivera’s claim that unknown assailants were responsible.

McMahon, at the preliminary hearing, said all the prosecution had was theory, suspicion and conjecture.

He suggested another theory could be just as plausible: Someone killed Sanchez in retaliation for her brother being a Drug Enforcement Agency informant.

Previous fire

The fire was the second to strike the family.

In July 2009, a fire was deliberately set at a property the couple owned at 517 Dauphin St. that housed a daycare center and apartments, according to a state police fire marshal.

Authorities have not said whether the fires are connected.

While no one was seriously injured in the 2009 fire, which trapped a mother and her 17-month-old daughter, who lived in a second-floor apartment above the first-floor daycare.

Nixabel Aguilar dropped her child from a porch roof onto a blanket held by two neighbors who lived in the basement apartment. Police then helped Aguilar make her way to safety.

The fire caused about $60,000 damage.