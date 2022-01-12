The leader of Pennsylvania’s largest public school district is the latest to detail financial issues in a lawsuit aimed at forcing changes in the way the state funds schools.

The trial has resumed in Harrisburg after a holiday break and is expected to continue into February.

Immediately after the break, William Penn and Philadelphia school district superintendents testified in Commonwealth Court on behalf of six school districts, including School District of Lancaster, expressing concerns over aging buildings and learning gaps.

Jane Harbert, the former superintendent of William Penn School District in Delaware County, began the third month of testimony in the William Penn School District et al. v. Pennsylvania Department of Education et al. case. In 2014, six school districts, parents and two statewide advocacy organizations opened the lawsuit against the state in an effort to create a more equitable school funding system.

Harbert and current William Penn Superintendent Eric Becoats argued that, with so many students living in poverty, one of the district’s biggest challenges is addressing learning gaps, especially in the earliest stages of education. More than half of the district’s students are economically disadvantaged, according to state Department of Education data.

Pennsylvania’s largest school district, the School District of Philadelphia, represented by William Hite, the district’s superintendent since 2012, shared similar funding woes in court Monday.

With more than 300 buildings, the average age of the district’s structures is 70 years old. The district, with nearly 200,000 students, ranks 473rd out of 499 districts in its spending per student relative to student need.

Hite’s testimony continues Thursday. The trial, presided over by Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, is expected to continue into February.

Last month, testimony was heard from the School District of Lancaster officials, including instructional coach Amanda Aikens, Chief Finance and Operations Officer Matt Przywara and Superintendent Damaris Rau.

Rau, who has overseen Lancaster County’s largest district since 2015, spent 14 hours testifying that her schools have suffered from staffing shortages, limited course offerings and outdated infrastructure due to inadequate education funding.