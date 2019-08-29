A jury trial for former Christian Aid Ministries missionary Jeriah Mast, 37, who is accused of the sexual abuse of boys in Holmes County, Ohio and Haiti, has been delayed until November.
A continuance was granted Thursday at Mast’s pre-trial hearing by Holmes County Common Pleas Judge Robert D. Rinfret at the request of alleged victims who wish to meet with Mast’s attorney, John Johnson Jr.
Holmes County Prosecutor Sean Warner said the defense filed the continuance motion.
Mast is a former aid worker for Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio, which has a large distribution center in Ephrata. He is accused of sexually abusing five boys in Holmes County and more abroad in Haiti.
He was charged with seven counts of gross sexual imposition and seven counts of sexual imposition in July. The abuse allegations range from September 1999 to September 2008.
Mast was serving as a missionary in Haiti earlier this year when he was confronted about having sexually abused youths in Haiti. He fled Haiti and returned to Holmes County on May 5. He was subsequently fired by the organization.
In June, Christian Aid Ministries placed two officials — Paul and Eli Weaver — on administrative leave after the organization discovered that they had been aware of past allegations of sexual abuse by Mast but had allowed him to continue to serve as a missionary.
Mast was indicted on July 1 and pleaded not guilty on July 3. He was released on $250,000 bond on July 12 on the condition that he wear a GPS ankle bracelet, report to a probation officer weekly, undergo drug screenings and have no contact with victims. Holmes County Prosecutor Sean Warner filed an subsequent motion with the Holmes County Court of Common Pleas that Mast have no unsupervised contact with any minors.
Mast is scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 30. The trial is slated for Nov. 5.