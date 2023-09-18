A trial date has been set for the man charged with the 1975 killing of Lindy Sue Biechler, Lancaster County’s oldest cold case.

Prosecutors say David Vincent Sinopoli stabbed Biechler, 19, in her Manor Township apartment on Dec. 5, 1975. She had also been sexually assaulted.

On Friday, President Judge David Ashworth scheduled the trial to begin on Nov. 27, setting aside five days.

Sinopoli, 69, was arrested July 17, 2022, at his East Hempfield Township home. He is charged with a single count of homicide.

Sinopoli lived in the same apartment complex as Biechler for a time, but moved out sometime before August 1975. He lived on the second floor of the same four-unit building.

Sinopoli only became a suspect in December 2021 based on a combination of DNA evidence and family tree analysis.

In February 2022, investigators learned Sinopoli, his wife and another couple would be flying out of Philadelphia International Airport. Detectives followed Sinopoli and retrieved a coffee cup he threw away.

From that cup, investigators obtained a DNA sample, which was compared with DNA samples taken from blood found on Biechler’s clothing that investigators believed belonged to her killer. The comparison found the samples consistent, prosecutors said.

Among people on the witness list are Sinopoli’s ex-wife, Biechler’s widower, the retired Manor Township police sergeant who took the call from Biechler’s uncle, who found her body, several law enforcement agents and experts from DNA and other testing labs.

On Sept. 28, testimony of a former state trooper involved in the early investigation is scheduled to be taken and recorded in case he can’t attend the trial. The former trooper is in his early 80s and in the early stages of dementia.

Sinopoli is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.