A trial is underway in Lancaster County court for one of four men charged with killing a Salisbury Township man during a December 2016 break-in at his home.

Christopher James Lyles, 34, of Folcroft, Delaware County, is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy in the death of Dennis Pitch, 52.

Pitch, 52, was found shot to death in his ransacked Timothy Road home Dec. 4, 2016 by his brother after checking on Pitch because he didn't show up at his job; Pitch had been shot in the head and chest.

According to prosecutors, Lyles, Kristopher Allen Smith and Brandon James Bills, both of Narvon, and Michael Patrick Baker, of Folcroft, had somehow learned Pitch planned to withdraw a large sum of money from a retirement account. All four were arrested in April 2018 and each is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

The night of Dec. 2, 2016, the four parked at a church behind Pitch’s house, where Bills kept watch and the others grabbed guns and broke into the home, police said.

Bills told police he heard several gunshots coming from inside the home. After the other three men returned to the car, Smith told Bills, "It didn't go as planned," according to charging documents.

The trial is expected to last at least a week. Smith, Bills and Baker face separate trials.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more on the case: