Severe thunderstorms that moved through Lancaster County on Wednesday night uprooted several trees and damaged property at Lancaster’s Long’s Park.

About 80 trees were uprooted, snapped or partially damaged in some way, according to Ryan Hunter, Lancaster's manager of parks and public property. The storms rolled through the area at around 7:48 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Hunter, Long’s Park consists of about 2,000 trees total across the 80-acre property.

One tree caused significant damage to one of the large pavilions on the property. The tree, which Hunter said was about 24 inches in diameter, fell on the corner of the pavilion and caused structural damage to its roof and rafter. That pavilion will remain closed until it is repaired.

“We’re very fortunate there were no injuries or loss of life due to this storm,” Hunter said.

Longs Park is closed to the public Thursday so crews can clean up in the wake of the storms, Hunter said. Along with the cleanup effort, crews were also evaluating the remaining trees across the property.

Hunter also said trees that were damaged or uprooted within the park will be replanted.

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, Hunter said his goal to have the park reopened to the public by 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Heavy storms also knocked down trees and traffic lights along the Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster and Manheim Township on Wednesday evening.