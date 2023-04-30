Several trees fell around mid-day Sunday which is disrupting traffic in Lancaster city.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of South Broad Street at 11:39 a.m. for a report of fallen trees. The road is blocked on South Broad Street between Circle Avenue and Clermont Avenue.

PPL had to cut power to about 300 residences in the area, according to a news release by Lancaster Bureau of Police, while they checked the power lines.

This comes after the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Lancaster County on Sunday until 8 p.m., according to previous reporting.