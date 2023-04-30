Several trees fell in Lancaster city which is disrupting traffic around mid-day on Sunday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of South Broad Street at 11:39 a.m. for a report of fallen trees. The road is blocked on South Broad Street between Circle Avenue and Clermont Avenue.

This comes after the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Lancaster County on Sunday until 8 p.m., according to previous reporting.

This is a breaking new story. It will be updated as information is available.