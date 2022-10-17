Officials doing tree work in Lititz on Wednesday will cause some road closures and a power outage that will affect a few residents.

The work will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. on East Second Avenue, which will be closed between Linden and South Cedar streets, Lititz police announced Monday. Police urge motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time in their commutes.

Crews will need to cut the power to an overhead utility line to remove the tree, which will result in 37 PPL customers losing power. Police said power should be restored by 2 p.m., and that affected residents have been notified via door postings.

The rain date for the tree work is Thursday, Oct. 20.