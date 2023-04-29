Tree trimming along Centerville Road may cause traffic delays on Monday.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., a contractor will trim trees at the intersection of Marietta Avenue and Centerville Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Traffic on westbound Marietta Avenue and northbound Centerville Road will be shifted into the left turn lanes. Delays could occur, and PennDOT recommends drivers find alternate routes.

The work is part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.