Lancaster County residents won’t have to travel far for Penn State Health pediatric visits with the launch of a new pediatric center in Manheim Township.

Penn State Health CEO Steve Massini said the new Lancaster Pediatric Center at 1430 Harrisburg Pike is the county’s largest pediatric outpatient practice.

“As a father and a grandfather, this particular project is one that I love a great deal as we are celebrating kids and serving the kids of our community,” Massini said Tuesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 47,000-square-foot facility on the site of a former Toys R Us. “For families that live here, that means much easier access and less travel time when kids and teens need care, which is so important.”

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Dauphin County is more than 30 minutes from the health system’s new pediatric center. For residents in Lancaster County’s southern end, the trip to the Dauphin County hospital can take more than an hour.

The new pediatric center begins serving patients Friday.

Penn State Health spent more than $11 million renovating the former Toys R Us just off Route 30. The new facility will use 30,000 square feet of space when it opens.

Eleven exam rooms will take up some of the remaining space in October, according to Paul Vincent, director of ambulatory facilities at Penn State Health. He said the rest of the space will be used for future renovations.

When the project was announced in fall 2020, Penn State Health said it would lease the property from High Real Estate Group, which is developing The Crossings at Conestoga Creek mixed-use project next door.

‘Access to the best care’

Dr. Yatin Vyas of Penn State’s College of Medicine gave a tour of the facility Tuesday.

“I think Penn State Health made a promise and commitment to the community a few years ago to bring that outstanding care to the backyards of our children and their families,” Vyas said. “I think that is what today is about to me. We need to go where the family is. We need to go where the patients are, where the children are and have them feel that the best care is available.”

Lancaster Pediatric Center will serve patients from newborns to teens. About 40 physicians and staff offering several services will serve the 48 exam, consultation and procedure rooms at the center, according to Vyas, who has spent almost four decades in pediatrics and is the chief of the Department of Pediatrics at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

There are 20 medical and surgical pediatric specialty and subspecialty services on-site, according to Vyas, including primary and walk-in care, imaging and laboratory services as well as behavioral health treatment. There also will be an expansion of cancer treatments and consultations, he said.

“The world-class care that is now recognized as some of the top in the nation was still 30 minutes away for some people, which can be pretty challenging for some in this region,” Vyas said, referring to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “For me, in a very simple-minded fashion, the very best care has come right here in your neighborhood. Now, the historic community of Lancaster will have access to the best care.”

Vyas emphasized that the center is a place that is warm and inviting for patients and their families as well as private and interactive for them because they are “treating the whole family” and continuing to care for them. There are plenty of toys, white boards, gender neutral bathrooms and places to sit. The main hallway of the building includes a color coordinated rainbow that leads patients where they need to go.

Massini said the facility expands the health care options in Lancaster County, adding it is a “soothing place” for kids and families and prioritizes comfort and privacy.

“We have a lot of wonderful providers to meet the needs of patients all across our community,” Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I think adding Penn State Health is a wonderful addition. I think that competition ensures that service will continue to be delivered in the best possible way.”

Penn State Health is set to open a new $375 million hospital in the fall. The 129-bed, 341,000-square-foot Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center is located at 2160 State Road in East Hempfield Township.