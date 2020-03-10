Federal tax credits worth $1.9 million will be used to develop a northeast Lancaster city discount supermarket and thrift store with a strong social mission.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Treasures Markets will get the help to buy and renovate the vacant commercial building at 515 N. Franklin St. for a store that donates its proceeds to local nonprofits and provides jobs for people who have a hard time finding work.

Another part of the store’s social mission is offering affordable merchandise and fresh food to a part of the city that currently has limited access to these items.

The 27,000-square-foot store, situated behind the McDonald’s near J.P. McCaskey High School, will sell discounted groceries, furniture, clothing and other retail items made available from closeouts and donations.

Mike Mitchell, former owner of the Amelia’s discount grocery chain, is developing Treasures Markets in partnership with Water Street Mission, the Social Enterprise Institute at Elizabethtown College, and The High Foundation.

Water Street Rescue Mission will help staff the store through its Step-Up employment-training and support program. It will also be one of the nonprofits that receives its proceeds.

Being developed at a total cost of $5 million, Treasures Markets is expected to support 40 employees with an average starting wage of $12.33 an hour, or $25,646 a year.

Mitchell, who is executive director of the S. Dale High Center for Family Business at Elizabethtown College, said he hopes Treasures Markets will open by July.

The tax credits for the store were given through the New Markets Tax Credit program, which offers incentives for private development in low-income communities. The award is in the form of a seven-year, $5 million loan, of which only $3.1 million needs to be paid back.