December 17

10 a.m. The City of Lancaster announced that the snow emergency will be lifted at 10 a.m. Residents will have until 2 p.m. Thursday to move their cars from free parking garages or will be subjected to paid parking, according to an email from the city.

Vehicles may not return to the snow emergency routes until after the snow emergency has been lifted.

9 a.m.: PennDOT has lifted travel restrictions on Route 283 and Route 222.

6:45 a.m.: Restrictions are still in place on Route 283 and Route 222 Thursday morning.

On Route 283, PennDOT has restricted all commercial vehicles without chains or ATD onboard, empty tandem trailers, empty trailer trucks, motorcycles, RVs or campers, straight trailers, tandem trailers, vehicles with tow behind trailers, tractors without trailers, school buses, commercial busses and motor coaches.

On Route 222, the speed limit has been reduced to 45mph.

6:40 a.m.: The NWS has lifted a winter storm warning that was in effect until 7 a.m. today. No more snow is in the forecast, but wind gusts could reach 22 mph, according to NWS.

December 16

7:28 p.m.: The National Weather Services has reported snowfall totals for some parts of Lancaster County. Marietta has received 7.9 inches and Denver has received 4.1 inches, according to the report. A winter storm warning issued by the service remains in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.

5.4” at my house in Manheim Twp...with the change to sleet underway. Pro Tip: It’s best to get a snow measurement at the time of changeover. Then “clear the slate” and start measuring the next phase of the storm. pic.twitter.com/nTdY5X2q6f — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) December 16, 2020

6:09 p.m.: Sleet is now falling in Lancaster city. National Weather Service forecasters predicted the transition from solely snow. "The heavy snow could mix with sleet for a time tonight, mainly over York and Lancaster counties," they warned.

5:44 p.m.: A crash on I-76 Lebanon-Lancaster eastbound has blocked the road's right lane, according to a post on the state's 511PA webpage.

Turnpike Traffic Alert on I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound between Exit 266 - PA 72 and Exit 266 - PA 72 affecting the right lane — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 16, 2020

5:05 p.m.: Motorists traveling through certain parts of Warwick Township and East Petersburg Borough should be prepared for delays, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police. Police said tractor-trailers and other vehicles have been unable to drive up roadway inclines due to winter conditions near the 900 block of Lititz Pike in Warwick Township. A two-car crash is causing delays on the 6400 block of Main Street in East Petersburg Borough, police said. "Expect delays and disruptions of traffic flow," police said.

4:52 p.m.: State officials have ordered weather-related traffic restrictions for a portion of U.S. Route 30 in Lancaster County. They restrict certain types of commercial and commuter vehicles.

Winter weather on US 30 westbound between Exit: PA 23 WEST - WALNUT ST and QUEEN ST. There is a restriction in effect for the following vehicle types: ALL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES WITHOUT CHAINS OR ATD ONBOARD, EMPTY TANDEM TRAILERS, EMPTY TRAILER TRUCKS, MOTORCYCLES, PERMITTED LOADS, — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 16, 2020

Winter weather on US 30 eastbound between QUEEN ST and Exit: PA 23 WEST - WALNUT ST. There is a restriction in effect for the following vehicle types: ALL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES WITHOUT CHAINS OR ATD ONBOARD, EMPTY TANDEM TRAILERS, EMPTY TRAILER TRUCKS, MOTORCYCLES, PERMITTED LOADS, — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 16, 2020

4:29 p.m.: Snowfall rates are expected to increase in time for the afternoon rush hour, according to a Twitter post from Eric Horst, a storm analyst and retired director of the Millersville University Weather Center. In the post, Horst said that snow could be mixed with sleet in southern Lancaster County by 5 or 6 p.m. Later, it likely will transition back solely to snow, Horst said. Earlier, he predicted 6 to 12 inches could accumulate.

Snowfall rates will increase over the next two hours, however, the warm air aloft is approaching...and I expect sleet to mix in over SoLanco by 5 or 6pm...and likely all the way to the Turnpike by ~8pm. There will be a change back to all snow around midnight, so... — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) December 16, 2020

4:07 p.m.: State officials have announced weather-related travel restrictions for a portion of Route 283 in Lancaster County. The restrictions target a stretch of the roadway in Manheim Township beginning at its PA 72 exit. They restrict certain types of commercial and commuter vehicles.

Winter weather on PA 283 westbound between Exit: PA 72 - MANHEIM PIKE and (End of PA - 283). There is a restriction in effect for the following vehicle types: ALL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES WITHOUT CHAINS OR ATD ONBOARD, EMPTY TANDEM TRAILERS, EMPTY TRAILER TRUCKS, MOTORCYCLES, PERMITTE — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 16, 2020

3:52 p.m.: A crash on U.S. Route 30 in Lancaster County has disrupted traffic on the road's westbound lanes, according to the state's 511PA webpage. The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. near the road's Millersville/Rohrerstown exit.

3:38 p.m.: Lancaster County Emergency dispatchers have 14 crashes, most without injuries, included on a list of active traffic incidents on the countywide communications webpage. The earliest of those active crashes was reported at 1:58 p.m. with the most recent at 3:35 p.m. Dispatchers earlier said they've learned to expect traffic-related incidents during the first snowstorm of the year.

3:28 p.m.: PennDOT officials have updated travel restrictions, prohibiting certain vehicles from traveling some area roads. Click here for more.

2:10 p.m.: Today's winter storm is mostly in line with earlier predictions, according to Eric Horst, a storm analyst and retired director of the Millersville University Weather Center. The weather expert took to Twitter this afternoon, to explain that heavy snowfall, now in Maryland, is expected to arrive about 4 p.m. in Lancaster County. Sleet could follow this evening, he said.

Storm developing as expected w/ heavy snow now falling in Hagerstown, MD...so that will arrive here ~4pm or so. However, a deep near-freezing layer (3k'-7k') will arrive over southern PA this evening--so I remain convinced of an extended period of sleet, esp south of Route 30. — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) December 16, 2020

1:58 p.m.: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers are responding to four separate crashes in their coverage area, specifically in Clay and Warwick townships and East Petersburg Borough. Another four crashes are pending, according to the department's CrimeWatch page.

1:41 p.m.: Pequea Township officials have declared a snow emergency, instructing motorists parked along snow emergency routes to remove their vehicles from public roadways. The snow emergency will remain active for 48 hour unless officials choose to end it earlier.

12:44 p.m.: PennDOT reduced speeds to 45mph along routes 283, 30 and route 222 from route 30 to the Berks County line. PennDOT also urged motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel.

12:37 p.m.: More than two dozen vehicle crashes have been reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Most are issued as "non-injury" incidents.

One caller said a jeep rolled over in East Drumore Township and reported icy conditions along Holtwood Road and Fishing Creek, according to dispatch.

12:26 p.m.: Snow starts to cover major roadways in the county. Minor crashes have been reported, causing some backups in traffic.

11:25 a.m.: An LNP staffer reports that light snow has started to fall in Lancaster city.

11:05 a.m.: Snow starts to fall in East Hempfield Township, according to an LNP staffer. The northern parts of the county are expected to experience heavier snow.

Tire tracks in a field along the 1400 block of Eshelman Mill Road in Willow Street start the painting of a scenic picture. #decemberstorm2020 ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/tT9KbNai4k — Suzette Wenger (@SuzetteLNP) December 16, 2020

10: 24 a.m.: Lancaster County declares a state of emergency.

Lancaster County bus service will be suspended today starting at 4 p.m. and all day tomorrow due to snow, per Dave Kilmer, Executive Director, South Central Transit Authority. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) December 16, 2020

9:30 a.m.: Red Rose Transit buses will suspend fixed bus routes at 4 p.m. today. RRTA also announced that it is cancelling service for tomorrow (Thursday), too.