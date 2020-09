Traffic is detoured on North Marshal Street in Lancaster after police say a trash truck got stuck under the North Marshall Street Amtrak bridge Thursday morning.

City police said that the truck was driving south from the Manheim Township side of the bridge when it got stuck.

The incident happened sometime after 6 a.m.

Police said traffic will be detoured for a couple of hours until the truck is removed. Amtrak police are also on the scene.

