For most people, the weekly or biweekly trash pickup isn’t something to give a lot of thought. Rain or shine, week in and week out, sanitation workers show up to haul away household garbage.

But for residents of Cocalico Creek Mobile Home Park in Ephrata Township, regular trash service was so out of the ordinary, some stopped bothering to put their cans out. Eagle Disposal, the company contracted by the community to provide trash service, failed to show up for a month – resulting in mounds of trash being accumulated by residents.

The smell took over as garbage sat out in record-breaking heat. Cats, dogs, skunks, raccoons, rats and roaches made themselves at home in the trash piles, residents said. The missed pickups got bad enough that some people opted to stack trash bags on their porches instead of in their yards out of fear of attracting more wild animals.

Resident Mary Linger said the past month was the worst service she’s ever received from Eagle Disposal in the five years she’s lived in Cocalico Creek.

“We’ve been waiting for forever is what it seems now,” Linger said on July 5 as the company went on its fourth week of no pickups. “I can’t imagine what the (rest of the) neighborhood looks like.”

Linger said the putrid smell made her hesitant to take walks around the community.

The problem got so bad that Akron Homes, Inc., which owns Cocalico Creek, hauled the trash itself.

The problem isn’t unique to this one community. People living in New Holland, Narvon, Gordonville, Paradise and Leola (to name a few) have taken to Eagle Disposal’s Facebook page to vent about missed pickups.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

Two years ago customers in East Earl, East Lampeter, West Earl and East Cocalico townships complained that Eagle Disposal was providing late or irregular service and not doing much to communicate with angry customers.

The complaints culminated in a recent settlement with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office in which Eagle Disposal agreed to refund customers for missed service and to pay $45,000 in fees to the state.

Since the complaint period to receive refunds under the settlement agreement closed in May, an Attorney General spokesperson said the office has received over 100 new complaints about Eagle Disposal.

Staff shortages

Amanda Moley, a spokesperson for Eagle Disposal’s Texas-based parent company, Waste Connections, said staffing shortages are to blame — again. In 2021, the pandemic was said to be the root of the problem. Moley did not respond to questions about the cause of the current staff shortages.

“We understand the customers who have been impacted are frustrated,” Moley said via email. “We are working with the Attorney General’s office to resolve all of those complaints. We are aggressively implementing long-term solutions that will help return our service back to the level our customers deserve.”

Eagle Disposal posted a statement to the company’s Facebook page that also cited staff shortages as the cause for delays but gave no reason for those shortages.

“We are working tirelessly to hire new employees and restructure our operations to get back on track as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Neither Eagle Disposal or Waste Connection’s website advertise open positions for the company, but Eagle Disposal’s Facebook page recently shared openings for multiple drivers at its sister company, Chester County-based A.J. Blosenski, Inc.

Waste Connections also has a handful of openings for drivers posted on recruitment websites like Indeed and LinkedIn, though none specify applicants would work for Eagle Disposal. Only one listing specifics pay — $24 per hour for a truck driver with A.J. Blosenski. The others only note the company offers “competitive pay” and benefits like health insurance.

Moley did not respond to questions about average salary for Eagle Disposal employees or whether the company offers sign-on bonuses to help fill gaps.

Cocalico Creek residents Becky Hibshaun and Georgia Reimer started to wonder if Eagle Disposal had gone out of business and been absorbed by A.J. Blosenski. Moley said that’s not true, explaining that Eagle Disposal closed its facility on East Earl Road in East Earl Township and now operates out of A.J. Blosenski’s Honey Brook facility in Chester County.

An article earlier this month by The Pottstown Mercury reported A.J. Blosenski also neglected to pick up garbage for weeks from dozens of municipalities in southeastern Pennsylvania. Berwyn-based law firm Sauder | Schelkopf announced it is considering a class action lawsuit against the company.

Lack of communication

Andrea Sleak, a resident of Winchester Meadows in Ephrata Township, said it’s been nearly impossible to get ahold of Eagle Disposal to inquire about delays or file a complaint. Sleak said her calls have never been returned and her emails bounce back.

It’s not just the residents who have struggled to connect with the hauler. Amanda Levering owns Akron Homes, which operates four mobile home parks including Cocalico Creek and Winchester Meadows, and she said it’s been “very difficult” to get in touch with Eagle Disposal about its contract with the company.

The lack of communication prompted Levering to rent dumpsters from Good’s Disposal Service to be placed temporarily in each of the trailer parks. She said Akron Homes crew members went to every door to pick up trash themselves.

“We try to give the benefit of the doubt. It was too long, it was hot. They can’t run business that way,” Levering said.

Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane confirmed the township last week removed Eagle Disposal from its “preferred hauler list,” meaning it’s no longer recommending the company to residents. Kane said the final straw was a lack of response from Eagle Disposal after the township tried for weeks to contact the company in response to resident complaints.

“Eagle has since contacted us, explained their situation and what corrective actions they are attempting to make. They are free to re-apply to be on the preferred list in the future, which we expect they will do once their issues are corrected,” Kane said via email.

Moley said Eagle Disposal communicates with customers about service delays or interruptions through robocalls. If people don’t receive a call, it’s likely they have not provided a working phone number, she said.

Linger said she’s never been contacted by Eagle about pickups.

What’s to come

Levering said Akron Homes is actively searching for a new hauler, but emphasized change won’t happen overnight. Most companies need six to eight weeks to prepare to serve new customers, she said. Others don’t have the capacity for new customers, especially one as big as Akron Homes.

In its statement, Eagle Disposal said it plans to issue refunds and credits to customers who experienced missed pickups. Moley said customers do not need to request a refund to receive one.

Levering said she hasn’t heard anything about when Akron Homes will receive its credit and said she recently made a regular payment to Eagle Disposal. She declined to give the exact amount the company pays for services but said it’s a “big number.”

Akron Homes tenants pay rent for their trailer lots, which folds in the cost for the company’s contract with Eagle Disposal. Levering said residents won’t get refunds from Akron because it’s “costing more than what the regular trash would be” to rent out the Good’s dumpsters and have Akron employees pick up the slack for Eagle Disposal.

Levering said she wants those resources “on the backburner” in case something like this happens again.

In the meantime, people can submit complaints to the Attorney General’s office at 800-441-2555 or online at https://lanc.news/AttorneyGeneral.

