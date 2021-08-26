Land designated for agricultural use could soon be converted into an industrial area in northwestern Lancaster County, where its owners at the county’s waste authority are planning for future development.

Officials at the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority are hoping to use the 38 acres in Conoy Township as a new revenue stream. They are looking to attract companies that can purchase and make use of electricity and steam generated by the authority’s adjacent Waste-to-Energy Facility, which processes the county’s trash.

That’s according to authority spokeswoman Katie Sandoe, who stressed that there are no existing development or construction projects being planned for the space along River Road in the township’s Bainbridge area.

“This is simply a best-practice move to prepare for a potential future project,” Sandoe said.

Specifically, authority leaders have petitioned township officials for a zoning change that would convert the land from its current agricultural designation to industrial.

Its existing agricultural zoning allows only for farming-related development within that space. But Sandoe said authority officials would like to see an industrial operation sited on the land -- one that could make use of authority-produced resources, which are generated on the neighboring property.

The land, between a former quarry and River Road, is just west of the authority’s existing Waste-to-Energy Facility, where trash collected throughout the county is burned in a process that heats water to create steam-generated electricity.

Powering 20,000 homes

Each day, up to 1,200 tons of trash is incinerated in three boilers at the facility at 1911 River Road to continuously generate 36 megawatts of electricity.

Only a small amount of that energy is consumed on site, with the remainder being sold into the local power grid -- enough to power about 20,000 homes, Sandoe said earlier this summer.

Similarly, steam generated in the process can be marketed for industrial use. Currently, some steam is used at a neighboring Perdue soybean processing plant just east of the facility.

Sandoe said LCSWMA officials want to find a similar, revenue-generating industrial partnership for the area that they’ve petitioned to have rezoned if the change is approved.

“We do not have a project or partner identified but it would/could be something like the Perdue partnership,” she said. “The property is not targeted for an expansion of the WTE Facility itself, rather enhanced utilization of existing resources.”

Rezoning the area to industrial, Sandoe said, likely would help to attract the types of companies that could best utilize -- and purchase -- the authority-produced resources, including excess steam.

“It's best practice to rezone a property so the site could be considered for something in the future,” she said in an email, also describing how the authority could benefit. “The benefit to LCSWMA is diversification of revenue for the facility.”

Public hearing will be scheduled

In their petition, authority officials noted that areas adjacent to the site of the requested rezoning are already designated for industrial use, specifically the Waste-to-Energy and soybean plant properties.

“The proposed rezoning is in keeping with the general character of the surrounding neighborhood and properties,” the petition reads.

It also notes that a comprehensive plan for the township calls for more “low-impact industrial” development to create “additional employment opportunities for the township.”

With that said, other surrounding parcels in the rural community are zoned for agricultural use.

And this week, Steve Mohr, Conoy Township supervisors’ chairman, said he could see some residents in the community being upset with the rezoning petition because it would mean the loss of land designated specifically for farming-related activities.

“You can’t please everybody,” he said, adding that, as of Tuesday, he had not actually heard any complaints.

The petition was publicly presented to the supervisors earlier this month, when they decided to send it to local and county-level planning officials for review, according to Solicitor Matthew J. Creme Jr., the township’s attorney.

At an upcoming meeting, supervisors could choose to schedule a public hearing about the prospective zoning change, which would give members of the public and other stakeholders a chance to weigh in on the proposal, Creme said. A hearing is required before a zoning change can be made, he said.

While a date is not certain, Creme guessed a hearing would likely be set sometime this fall -- probably in October or November. After the hearing, a decision on whether to approve the rezoning could be made, he said.