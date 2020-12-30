A Red Rose Transit Authority bus caught fire early Tuesday evening in Lancaster Township, where firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The fire, which was reported about 5:48 p.m. near the intersection of Bean Hill and Wabank roads, ignited after the bus began to leak diesel fuel, according to officials at the scene.

As the bus traveled near Judie Lane and Wabank Road, the spraying fuel came in contact with the vehicle’s hot engine, which caused the blaze.

By the time the vehicle turned onto Bean Hill Road, it was ablaze. Callers reported flames were visible from the back of the bus, according to a report from the scene.

Volunteers from Lancaster Township Fire Department battled the flames as the bus sat parked near the 600 block of Bean Hill Road. The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

Fuel leaking from the bus was contained before reaching a nearby stream, it was reported. HazMat officials also responded.

No passengers were on the bus when the fire ignited, officials said. The bus driver escaped uninjured. Emergency responders also remained uninjured, it was reported.

Responders remained on scene until about 8:50 p.m., when the bus was towed from the roadway.

The bus was about 35 feet Long and 15 years old. It's one of the last two diesel powered buses in the authority’s fleet, it was reported.

