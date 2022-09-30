Emerging from what Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace described as the “eyesore” of Lancaster Square, Ewell Plaza formally opened to the public Friday morning.

Sorace marked the opening of the new plaza directly across the street from Binns Park with a ribbon cutting.

Sorace called the rejuvenation of the area long-time dream for city residents, and that the space that has been “long neglected” now has new life.

The plaza completes the new look of the 100 block of North Queen Street, as it now hosts a new parking garage, the new 101 North Queen Street building, and soon the new home to the Lancaster Public Library.

“I am humbled to be the mayor that gets to cut the ribbon today,” said Sorace.

The plaza is a result of redevelopment efforts launched by the city in 2018, which focused on refurbishing Lancaster Square and creating a new home for the Lancaster Public Library.

The design of Ewell Plaza is a result of community engagement. The city hosted listening sessions for residents to voice their ideas for the future of the area. From every response the city received, Sorace said these aspects were what the public wanted the most:

-Accessibility

-Lighting

-Events and programs

-Community history

-Plant and sustainability features

-User amenities

Sorace hopes the space will serve as a space for family, friends and the community to come together.

The plaza will host food trucks, live music and events like the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, which will happen in both Binns Park and Ewell Plaza on October 15.

Sorace’s favorite part of the new plaza?

“That’s a tough one,” she said. “I have to say the swings.”

Community History

The city invited the public in early 2019 to submit ideas for the square’s new name, and on Aug. 14, 2019 City Council voted to rename the space “Ewell Plaza”, named after local Olympic champion Barney Ewell.

Ewell remains the greatest athlete in Lancaster city history. He attended J.P. McCaskey High School where his athletic journey began. After a battle with polio, Ewell began to run to regain strength in his left leg. According to the City of Lancaster website, Ewell broke the world record for the 50-yard dash at the time with a time of five seconds, establishing him as “the fastest man alive.” The plaza not only honors Ewell’s achievements, but it also embodies his spirit of love for all people, the website said.

City officials will unveil a statue of Ewell in the plaza on November 19.

The plaza has a 122,584-gallon stormwater retention system that gathers rainfall from the plaza and nearby parking garage, according to the city’s website. The system holds the water and slowly releases it into the city’s sewer system, which city officials hope will help prevent the system from becoming overwhelmed in heavy rain storms. Connected to the retention system is a 6,000-gallon cistern, where rainfall is held and used to water the plants and trees in Ewell Plaza, the website said.

Sorace said that every one of the city’s public works has a sustainability aspect to it, saying it is an “essential” aspect not just to Ewell Plaza, but to all public works in the city.

“There isn’t a project that we don’t do that doesn’t have a sustainability component to it,” said Sorace.